ACDC January 2021 Events

ACDC – January 2021

Schedule of events

(coming soon!)

What will it include?

White Eagle Defiant

Squadron Strike

World at War ’85

OCS Bootcamp, using Smolensk: Barbarossa Derailed

Et Sans Résultat

Freeblades

By Stealth And Sea

Song of Drums & Shakos

and more!

Back to the master OPORD / Info Page

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons!

We’ve got a dedicated forum to discuss the January 2021 ACDC.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you once we’re allowed to hold them again.