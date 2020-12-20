ACDC January 2021 Events

ACDC – January 2021
Schedule of events
(coming soon!)
What will it include?
- White Eagle Defiant
- Squadron Strike
- World at War ’85
- OCS Bootcamp, using Smolensk: Barbarossa Derailed
- Et Sans Résultat
- Freeblades
- By Stealth And Sea
- Song of Drums & Shakos
and more!
