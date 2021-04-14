Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention (ACDC) June 2021

Armchair Dragoons, Regimental Warning Order 21-92

Distribution restriction: No restriction; unlimited distribution is authorized

Note that this Warning Order will be updated as the full Operations Order is finalized.

Situation

Weather – Summer heat expected

Enemy Forces – COVID-19 still a factor, though waning

Friendly Forces – Full taskOrg still being finalized

Attachments & Detachments – None at the present

Mission

The Armchair Dragoons and other friendly forces conduct online/virtual game convention operations from 18-20 June, 2021

Operations

Commander’s Intent

Continuing the burgeoning tradition of Armchair Dragoons Digital Conventions, our next event will take place on the weekend in June that was vacated by Origins (who moved the in-person convention to October). Expect a full weekend of online games, talk shows, presentations, and all around strategy gaming goodness.

Concept of the Operation

As before, the ACDC will focus on the following 4 features, with details forthcoming

Wargaming Events Wargame-related Seminars Vendor and Sponsor Support The Convention ‘Community’

Subordinate Tasks

To be posted

Coordinating Instructions

To be posted

Service Support

Support Concept

Armchair Dragoons will provide the scheduling & registration framework, as well as the online ‘anchor’ presence for the convention. As the central clearinghouse for information, Armchair Dragoons will take the lead in supporting convention attendees.

Command & Signal

Command Armchair Dragoons will lead the effort, with assistance from other organizations as needed Questions or concerns should be communicated to dragoonsassembly – (AT) – that ‘gmail’ thingee

Signal We will use online comms for site administration and other coordination All games are played online through virtual platforms like Tabletop Simulator, VASSAL, and Tabletopia. It is the player’s responsibility to ensure the appropriate software is working on his/her own computer. Games will operate with online voice channels, such as Steam Chat or a Discord server. The GM will communicate to the players which channel is being used, but it is the player’s responsibility to ensure the audio is appropriate for the game. While some GMs prefer Steam Chat for their voice comms, the priority will be the dedicated Discord Server available for that weekend for both voice and text chat



Full schedule will be posted here as it is finalized

How was the last ACDC, in January 2021? Here’s the OPORD & event listings, live streams, AAR

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons!

We’ve got a dedicated forum to discuss the June 2021 ACDC.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you once we’re allowed to hold them again.