Armchair Dragoons Convention Code of Conduct

Armchair Dragoons Conventions Code of Conduct & Anti-Harassment Policy

Bottom line up front: don’t be a jerk, and the Armchair Dragoons Conventions staff are the final arbiters of whether or not you’re being a jerk.

Now, the details

CODE OF CONDUCT

Armchair Dragoons Conventions are ultimately about having fun while exploring our favorite games. After all, it wouldn’t ever be a successful convention if we didn’t all have fun! As every gamer knows, a thorough rulebook is the key to everyone having a good time, so here are our rules for a safe and fun Armchair Dragoons Convention. If you have a question about a certain policy or guideline, be sure to read through all of our policies, but if that still doesn’t answer your question, email dragoonsassembly – at – gmail – dot – com.

Be Safe

Follow all policies and staff directions

Support each other in maintaining a safe environment

Report concerns to Armchair Dragoons Convention staff

Play Nice

Don’t harass anyone

Respect everyone’s social boundaries

No cheating, trolling, or griefing

Have Fun

Make a friend

Play some new games

Explore

Remember to eat, sleep, and shower; just maybe not on camera

Everyone should observe common sense rules for behavior, personal interaction, courtesy, and respect. Harassing or offensive behavior will not be tolerated. The Armchair Dragoons Convention team reserves the right to revoke, without refund, the membership and badge of any participant not in compliance with this policy.

ANTI-HARASSMENT POLICY

Armchair Dragoons Conventions are committed to providing a safe environment, where everyone is treated with dignity and respect. Harassment or unwelcome conduct, whether verbal, visual, or in any other form, is strictly prohibited. Armchair Dragoons Conventions’ Anti-Harassment Policy applies to all persons involved in the operation or attendance of an Armchair Dragoons Convention or an Armchair Dragoons Conventions-sponsored event, and to it’s online social community. Armchair Dragoons will not tolerate harassment of anyone by anyone, including participants, vendors, hosts, or Armchair Dragoons Conventions staff.

Armchair Dragoons defines harassment as any behavior that threatens a person or group or produces an unsafe or non-inclusive environment. Harassment includes, but is not limited to, offensive verbal comments or non-verbal expressions related to gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, age, or religious beliefs. Harassment also includes, but is not limited to, sexual or discriminatory images in public and quasi-public spaces (online and offline), intimidation, stalking, following, harassing photography or recording, sustained disruption of talks or other events, and unwelcome sexual attention. Harassment may take the form of comments, epithets, slurs, jokes, teasing, display or discussion of written or graphic material or giving gifts of an unwanted or sexual nature. Advocating or encouraging any of the above is also considered harassment.

Harassment at Armchair Dragoons Conventions does not include respectful disagreement or critique offered in good faith. Armchair Dragoons reserves the right to alter or broaden its definition of harassment at its sole discretion.

No one should tolerate any conduct of this type. Should you experience or witness harassment, you may choose to take any of the following actions:

If you feel safe and comfortable doing so, ask the offender to stop. Whether the offending behavior is intentional or unintentional, expressing your discomfort to the offender directly often puts a stop to that conduct. Leave the area/channel. While this may be unfair to you, it is sometimes best for your safety and well-being if you to choose to leave the area/channel, especially if you feel uncomfortable around the offender or their conduct. After separating yourself from the conduct, you may still choose to take additional actions. If you are comfortable doing so, ask an Armchair Dragoons Convention staff member for help. You can find Armchair Dragoons Convention staff in our #TechSupport channel on Discord Report the incident formally to Armchair Dragoons Convention online staff. You may contact a staff member in our #TechSupport channel on Discord to file an incident report. This can also be done anytime during or after any of our conventions by emailing dragoonsassembly – at – gmail – dot – com. Contact the police or other appropriate authorities. Your health and safety are our most important concern. If you require immediate assistance from law enforcement, medical services, or other governmental entities, please do not hesitate to contact such services directly.

Please note that anyone can report harassment. If someone’s behavior has made you uncomfortable, or if you witness the same happening to someone else, you should immediately contact Armchair Dragoons Convention staff.

Our policy applies to EVERYONE at the convention. Exhibitors, attendees, GMs, speakers, guests, staff, and volunteers are all subject to our anti-harassment policy and will be held to the same standards and disciplinary action.

Based on any informal or formal complaint or report of harassment, Armchair Dragoons may take the following steps. Note that this list is not exhaustive and other appropriate action may be taken as necessary.

Read and investigate all reports. Armchair Dragoons Conventions documents and reviews all reports. Reporting parties may be contacted for further clarifying information, unless they have submitted a report anonymously or asked to not be contacted further. Note that Armchair Dragoons Conventions will not share the results of these reports with anyone, including the person who filed the report, unless required by law. Intercede if and when appropriate. Armchair Dragoons Convention volunteers or board members may take immediate action to address harassment concerns, including but not limited to, refunding tickets, cancelling events, moving event locations, requesting participants leave a specific online area, removing offenders from the event, or banning offenders from the show. Bans and removals may be on a temporary basis, for the duration of the show, or permanent. Contact police and medical authorities when appropriate. If, upon review, Armchair Dragoons finds that relevant local government officials should be notified, Armchair Dragoons may contact such entities and/or share confidential information as required by law. Sanction participants based on our investigations. Armchair Dragoons Convention participants found to have violated the Code of Conduct or Anti-Harassment Policy may be subject to sanctions, including but not limited to:

Verbal or written warning

Requiring the participant to avoid any interaction with the party or parties involved

Temporary suspension from any Armchair Dragoons sponsored events or online services

Permanent ban from any Armchair Dragoons sponsored events or online services

Immediate expulsion from the convention without refund

Reporting of the incident to the appropriate authorities

Armchair Dragoons Conventions’ Code of Conduct & Anti-Harassment Policy apply in all online spaces within Armchair Dragoons Conventions’ control. This includes, but is not limited to, event venues, Pop-Up Armchair Dragoons Conventions locations, Armchair Dragoons social media pages, streamed programming, and Armchair Dragoons forums. Occasionally Armchair Dragoons are made aware of behavior by participants (or potential participants) that has occurred outside of Armchair Dragoons Conventions – either online or offline – and is a gross violation of our Code of Conduct or Anti-Harassment Policy. These actions need not occur in Armchair Dragoons-affiliated spaces to be considered for sanctions by Armchair Dragoons. These include, but are not limited to:

Individuals who have not attended Armchair Dragoons events but have a history of abusive behavior and/or known incidents that took place outside Armchair Dragoons Conventions that may cause risks to a participant’s safety, or which may contribute to a hostile or non-inclusive environment at the convention.

Armchair Dragoons Conventions participants who have been reported for outside incidents, including, but not limited to, conduct at other conventions, threatening or abusive behavior online, or assault.

We understand that, at times, participants will have disagreements or interpersonal conflicts that do not necessarily escalate to the point of harassment or abuse. Armchair Dragoons will not arbitrate such disagreements – we ask that you please leave these conflicts at home.

Armchair Dragoons continuously strives to create a safe and welcoming space. Should you have any suggestions for how we can improve, please email us at dragoonsassembly – at – gmail – dot – com.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons!

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you now that we’re holding them again!