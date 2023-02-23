Flashpoint Campaigns – Southern Storm: Multiplayer Match AAR (Bonus Photos)

Peter Robbins, 23 February 2023

Here’s hoping you enjoyed the after action report on the match with Jan from Let’s Play History. As often happens, there were more great screenshots than we could use for the AAR, so here’s a gallery of some additional shots from the game.

Flashpoint Campaigns – Southern Storm: Multiplayer Match AAR

PART ONE ~ PART TWO ~ PART THREE ~ BONUS SCREENIES

Jan’s Let’s Play History YouTube Channel: French Perspective of This Battle

PART ONE ~ PART TWO ~ PART THREE ~ PART FOUR ~ PART FIVE ~ PART SIX ~ PART SEVEN

Interested in the doctrinal concepts underlying the Flashpoint Campaigns series?

The Command Post Exercises (CPX’s) at the Origins’ Wargaming HQ are built around learning the principles of planning, staff coordination, and battle command, in a team environment where the players operate a command post against our OPFOR. The coaches are mostly former military members, and include a bunch of the dev team behind Flashpoint Campaigns. You can read more about these events here, and join us at Origins this Summer to jump into one yourself.

