The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part XIX

There wasn’t anything overly-fancy last time, but we did have some scouts we needed to move around, and leaned into our build-boosting potential.

Scoutin’.

We were trying to get this scout between the mountains to keep his planks protected while peaking up to the north. The terrain info is completely irrelevant to what we were trying to do; it just keeps popping up.



Hiding by the Volcano.

Please don’t erupt. Please don’t erupt. Please don’t erupt. Please don’t erupt.



Y’know What?

Let’s not take the chance. We’re moving out of lava range.



Gurg urble.

Getting floody out there. Let’s be glad it wasn’t us getting the flood.



The Unhoused.

Look to the right where the alerts pop up. I need some housing here in Faras, stat.



Also, Not Cool…

Everyone else has decided by guys need converting to their heathen gospels. Bah!



Buy Some Tiles?

I mean, if I need to, but I’m trying not to. I just want to see where the science yield bonuses are.



Campus.

Let’s get some higher education going here.



Another Industry?

Yeah, why not. Let’s monopolize as much as we can.



Medic!

This guy needs a few days off, so we’re going to fortify until healed. Which should take for-ti-fy turns.



Wide-Angle View.

Needed to see on the continental level what things look like. Still got a bunch of mountains boxing in the Georgians, and the (friendly) city-states up in those valleys. There’s a lot of separation with the Canadians, but there’s also not a lot of space to expand to the South.



It’s a camporee!

That’s what you call it when you get a bunch of scouts together to go hang out in the woods.



Hey Look . . .

Another era score boost, as we get some iron into use.



New Cities Needed.

Settlers, please apply within.



Y’know What?

We’re just gonna buy the settlers to speed this up.



Traveling Companions.

We’re going to create an escort formation so we don’t get our settler ganked by someone out there



🎶 Take The Long Way Home. 🎶

It’ll take plenty of turns to get back, but no reason not to start him hoofing it back home.



Another Industry.

You can see our boosted yields from this at the bottom of the image.



Muchas Buildas.

Dude’s still got 4 builds, so we’re going start here with the cattle pasture.

It’s a slow-and-steady development as our inkspot spreads on the map and we try to balance with our own internal developments

