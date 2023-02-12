The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part Three

So we found our neighbors, another city-state, and a local camp full of Buffalo Sabres fans.

click images to enlarge

Great, more Canadians.

That little exclamation point over his head? That means they’ve spotted my city, so now I can look forward to more barbarian raids.



Scouts in the attack?

Look, I’ve got a scout at home, and they’ve got one pestering me. It’s mostly a fair fight, but I get the +5 bonus from my social policy, so we attack.



Meanwhile in betweenwhile.

I need to get my warrior out of the dust cloud, but I also want him to keep an eye on that camp. I like to position myself so that if the spearman does come out of the camp after me, someone can sneak in behind him and wipe out the camp.



Chasing the scouts.

They wisely put a river between themselves and my scout, but we’re going to pursue them and hope to trap them against the coastline.



Other scout.

Closing in on barbarian camp, we’re going to stop short. Again, if that spearman comes out after us, we’re defending in the hills, and he’s got to come far enough out that we can sneak a unit into the camp behind him. Note the dust cloud has now dissipated, too.



Trapped.

Back up north, we’ve trapped this scout against the cost and will give him the what-for as soon as we can.



Time to get pot’ed up.

Munchkin used to have a “Hairy Potter” card with a gorilla working a turntable. It was a lot funnier before Munchkin had an officially-licensed Harry Potter expansion. Back to our regularly-scheduled AAR.



A Little Too Far Just Yet.

As nice as it would be to get all the way to the Nubian pyramids as soon as we can, they’re still a little far away on the research just yet. Instead, we’re going to work towards Animal Husbandry.



Don’t run.

You’ll just die tired.



That guy again?

So the scout I took a bite out of earlier in the game is circling back around for another peek at our capital.



I might have to spend some cash.

And possibly buy a unit to hunt him down.



Slinging away.

Especially since my slinger is already closing on the barbarian camp and not going to get anywhere close to helping with that wounded enemy scout.



Whack!



Dead.



Surrounded.

No matter which way he tries to come out and attack, at least one unit will be able to get into the camp.



SRSLY?!

Hey look, you little Georgian shit, get outta here and don’t bogart all the funions



Vulture!

So my scout sneaks in to snipe the camp.



Which means I’ve got a warrior free, with a baseball bat.

Looking for something to hit.

Things get a little hitty-bangy next time

