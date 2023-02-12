The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part Three

So we found our neighbors, another city-state, and a local camp full of Buffalo Sabres fans.
Great, more Canadians.
That little exclamation point over his head? That means they’ve spotted my city, so now I can look forward to more barbarian raids.
Look, I’ve got a scout at home, and they’ve got one pestering me. It’s mostly a fair fight, but I get the +5 bonus from my social policy, so we attack.
I need to get my warrior out of the dust cloud, but I also want him to keep an eye on that camp. I like to position myself so that if the spearman does come out of the camp after me, someone can sneak in behind him and wipe out the camp.
They wisely put a river between themselves and my scout, but we’re going to pursue them and hope to trap them against the coastline.
Closing in on barbarian camp, we’re going to stop short. Again, if that spearman comes out after us, we’re defending in the hills, and he’s got to come far enough out that we can sneak a unit into the camp behind him. Note the dust cloud has now dissipated, too.
Back up north, we’ve trapped this scout against the cost and will give him the what-for as soon as we can.
Munchkin used to have a “Hairy Potter” card with a gorilla working a turntable. It was a lot funnier before Munchkin had an officially-licensed Harry Potter expansion. Back to our regularly-scheduled AAR.
As nice as it would be to get all the way to the Nubian pyramids as soon as we can, they’re still a little far away on the research just yet. Instead, we’re going to work towards Animal Husbandry.
You’ll just die tired.
So the scout I took a bite out of earlier in the game is circling back around for another peek at our capital.
I might have to spend some cash.
And possibly buy a unit to hunt him down.
Especially since my slinger is already closing on the barbarian camp and not going to get anywhere close to helping with that wounded enemy scout.
No matter which way he tries to come out and attack, at least one unit will be able to get into the camp.
Hey look, you little Georgian shit, get outta here and don’t bogart all the funions
So my scout sneaks in to snipe the camp.
Which means I’ve got a warrior free, with a baseball bat.
Things get a little hitty-bangy next time
