February 12, 2023
After-Action Reports

The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part Three

Brant Gby Brant G

So we found our neighbors, another city-state, and a local camp full of Buffalo Sabres fans.

civ6-Nubia

click images to enlarge

Great, more Canadians.

That little exclamation point over his head?  That means they’ve spotted my city, so now I can look forward to more barbarian raids.

 

civ6-Nubia
Scouts in the attack?

Look, I’ve got a scout at home, and they’ve got one pestering me. It’s mostly a fair fight, but I get the +5 bonus from my social policy, so we attack.

 

civ6-Nubia
Meanwhile in betweenwhile.

I need to get my warrior out of the dust cloud, but I also want him to keep an eye on that camp.  I like to position myself so that if the spearman does come out of the camp after me, someone can sneak in behind him and wipe out the camp.

 

civ6-Nubia
Chasing the scouts.

They wisely put a river between themselves and my scout, but we’re going to pursue them and hope to trap them against the coastline.

 

civ6-Nubia
Other scout.

Closing in on barbarian camp, we’re going to stop short.  Again, if that spearman comes out after us, we’re defending in the hills, and he’s got to come far enough out that we can sneak a unit into the camp behind him.  Note the dust cloud has now dissipated, too.

 

civ6-Nubia
Trapped.

Back up north, we’ve trapped this scout against the cost and will give him the what-for as soon as we can.

 

civ6-Nubia
Time to get pot’ed up.

Munchkin used to have a “Hairy Potter” card with a gorilla working a turntable.  It was a lot funnier before Munchkin had an officially-licensed Harry Potter expansion.  Back to our regularly-scheduled AAR.

 

civ6-Nubia
A Little Too Far Just Yet.

As nice as it would be to get all the way to the Nubian pyramids as soon as we can, they’re still a little far away on the research just yet.  Instead, we’re going to work towards Animal Husbandry.

 

civ6-Nubia
Don’t run.

You’ll just die tired.

 

civ6-Nubia
That guy again?

So the scout I took a bite out of earlier in the game is circling back around for another peek at our capital.

 

 

civ6-Nubia
I might have to spend some cash.

And possibly buy a unit to hunt him down.

 

civ6-Nubia
Slinging away.

Especially since my slinger is already closing on the barbarian camp and not going to get anywhere close to helping with that wounded enemy scout.

 

civ6-Nubia
Whack!

 

civ6-Nubia
Dead.

 

civ6-Nubia
Surrounded.

No matter which way he tries to come out and attack, at least one unit will be able to get into the camp.

 

civ6-Nubia
SRSLY?!

Hey look, you little Georgian shit, get outta here and don’t bogart all the funions

 

civ6-Nubia
Vulture!

So my scout sneaks in to snipe the camp.

 

civ6-Nubia
Which means I’ve got a warrior free, with a baseball bat.

Looking for something to hit.

Things get a little hitty-bangy next time

CIVILIZATION 6 NUBIA AAR
PART ONE ~ PART TWO ~ PART THREE ~ PART FOUR ~ PART FIVE ~ PART SIX ~ PART SEVEN ~ PART EIGHT ~ PART NINE ~ PART TEN
PART XI ~ PART XII ~ PART XIII ~ PART XIV ~ PART XV ~ PART XVI ~ PART XVII ~ PART XVIII ~ PART XIX ~ PART XX

