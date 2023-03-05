The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part Six

Launched a settler, and wandered into trouble

click images to enlarge

Ruh-Roh.

I can confidently say this is not where we want to be hanging out.



Huh, weird.

Another cul-de-sac. Let’s go find another way around.



Ugh.

Those Canadians barbarians are gonna follow me, aren’t they?



Settler In Place.

And we’re going to plant this city in the middle of several resources. The trade-off is that there’s no desert tile adjacent to the city center, which will hurt us – well, really, “not help us as much” – when we get our Nubian pyramid built.



Another Science Advance.

When you found your first coastal city, you get a boost to your knowledge of sailing.



Hey Look, I Found A City!

That joke never gets old .



Production Queueueue.

Let’s get another scout in circulation, since we’ve got a large landmass to explore, followed by a builder and a monument.



“Not Happy”.

That red icon over the city name? That’s telling us that our people aren’t happy and we need some more amenities. It’ll take us a few turns to rectify that, but we’ll get there.



Yep, Still Running Away.

At least I’ve got a river in the way.



See? Get To Running.

And run right into….



Huh, Actual Canadians.

Well I guess we’re done with our barbarian/Canadian jokes. Or not.



Info Exchange.

It’s a way of getting some map info, without necessarily getting their full map the way you could waaaay back in Civ II.



Meanwhile, Back on the East Coast.

Our scouting warrior skirted the Cul-de-Sac Mountains and found the coastline.



The Timeline.

See that little scroll on the right side? That means there’s been another entry in the history of our civilization.



The Scroll.

In this case, a few of them, and all relatively minor entries: founding a city on a desert tile, meeting the (real) Canadians, clearing barbarians, etc.



Bullseye.

Now that we’ve got archery researched, we can build our unique national unit. How do you create a unique unit from an unsuspecting one?



Unique Up On It.

see down at the bottom where we can upgrade a unit (the “up arrow” icon)?



Major Event.

This one’s a major event, and we get +4 to our era score (which determines Golden Ages) when first creating our unique national unit.



More Development.

We completed development of the foreign trade civic. This is the one that allows us to create trade routes, which are very important because they bring in cash, but also because they leave roads in their wake.



Another City-State. Another Bonus.

We make contact with Buenos Aries, and with that, we hit the 3-city-state threshold that gives us the inspiration toward political philosophy. If you remember a few episodes ago, we said we’re headed that way in order to change our government to something more advanced that Jubal Harshawism.

So we’re widening the world, and our developments, too.

CIVILIZATION 6 NUBIA AAR

PART ONE ~ PART TWO ~ PART THREE ~ PART FOUR ~ PART FIVE ~ PART SIX ~ PART SEVEN ~ PART EIGHT ~ PART NINE ~ PART TEN

PART XI ~ PART XII ~ PART XIII ~ PART XIV ~ PART XV ~ PART XVI ~ PART XVII ~ PART XVIII ~ PART XIX ~ PART XX



We’ve got a dedicated area to talk 4x-gaming in our forums so pop in and say ‘hi’

Thank you for checking out The Armchair Dragoons and spending some time with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

WELL YOU SEE, SIR… IT STARTED OUT AS A GOAT-SCREW

AND THEN WE KEPT ADDING MORE GOATS

Like this: Like Loading...