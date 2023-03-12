The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part Seven

Let’s stretch our legs out for a bit and get to know the map a little.

click images to enlarge

Inspiration!

Now that I’ve met a couple of city-states, I get a boost towards my “development” of foreign trade. When it’s a scientific discovery, it’s a “eureka” and when its a social/civic one, it’s “inspiration”



Another “continent”.

Much like Europe and Asia are connected, there are joined continents in Civ 6. Look at the top right, and you’ll see where I’m alerted that I’ve “discovered” a new one, that, y’know, has people on it that already discovered it before me.



Next Civic.

Now that I’ve completed foreign trade, I need need my next civic to develop, and I’m going for craftsmanship.



Scouts out!

I’ve got a newly-built scout in the capital, and I’m going to run him toward that uncharted space between Kumasi and the Georgians.



Well this went nowhere.

My exploring warrior just looped around the South Kumasi Mountains and found… nothing. It’s a small plateau of mountains on one side and cliffs on the other. Perfect location for a campfire retreat, or a supervillain lair, but not much use for us until we can do something with the mountains (which would mean playing the game as the Incans, not the Nubians)



I wonder what it is…

We found one of the natural wonders of the world. Crater Lake offers some small bennies, but other natural wonders offer substantially more when you find them.



Bennies.

We get some science and faith boosts from it, but that’s only if we get it roped into a city that’s developing around it.



Just passing through.

Because no one’s developed the early empire civic yet, no one is enforcing their borders, so this is when you take advantage of it to scoot through someone else’s territory without pissing them off.



Focus. Focus!

Yes, there’s an enemy scout. That’s not what’s important here. Bottom right – “choose pantheon”



My early forays into the faith.

We’ve advanced our religious life enough that we’re codifying some of it, and gaining some benefits as a result. There are a bunch to choose from.



City Patron.

We’re going with the City Patron Goddess. Why? The pantheon effect of building districts faster will let us multiply that with the enhanced speed of building those district adjacent to a Nubian pyramid. The pantheon effect is only for the first district in a city, but still, if we can get a pyramid out there quickly enough, we should get our first district in each new city done pretty quickly, which might help speed things along for us.



Religious Control Screen.

So I’ve got a pantheon and now I’m working toward a “full” religion, which will require plenty more faith, quickly if possible.



Another Inspiration.

Developing your pantheon speeds the development of mysticism, too.



Howdy Neighbors.

I found a local tribe, so I’ll head that way shortly.



Meanwhile.

Over on the other coast, I’ve found, well, the coast. I like to find the coastlines and follow them to get a sense of the landmass, ahead of filling in the middle of the unexplored map. Just a personal quirk, I guess.



Ugh, More Cana… uh, Barbarians.

Just a scout, but scouts always have big brothers nearby, so I need to move more carefully through this area.



Warrioring about.

My recon warrior in the middle of the continent found another small mountain range. What I’m finding is that it looks like I’m going to have some good natural defenses between me and the Georgians. This’ll keep them from expanding north too easily, but also limits how far south I’m likely to go.



Queue the production.

I’m going to load up on some non-combat units here to start developing my empire a bit.



Scout Stopped.

The mountains start to spread out here a bit, but we’ve still got the equivalent of a one-city-wide choke point between the coast and the lake with a few mountains to help out. This might be a little far from my capital right now, but it’s something to keep in mind as we expand our footprint.

Not a lot of building this time, but a lot of exploring and poking around as we expanded the map.

Next time? We find some southern limits and start marking space.

CIVILIZATION 6 NUBIA AAR

PART ONE ~ PART TWO ~ PART THREE ~ PART FOUR ~ PART FIVE ~ PART SIX ~ PART SEVEN ~ PART EIGHT ~ PART NINE ~ PART TEN

PART XI ~ PART XII ~ PART XIII ~ PART XIV ~ PART XV ~ PART XVI ~ PART XVII ~ PART XVIII ~ PART XIX ~ PART XX



