Exercise Siege Perilous 2023, Part 1 ~ The Exercise

Clint Warren-Davey, 21 August 2023

Overview

Recently I helped to run a professional military wargame for Robert Engen at the Australian Defence College, with help from Sebastian Bae of Georgetown University. The game was Exercise Siege Perilous 2023 – a simulation of a highly plausible conflict scenario in the Asia-Pacific region.

The game took place over 6 days and included over 100 students at the Defence College. This was a classic double-blind wargame and I ran White Cell. Players sent their orders, I processed them on a map and adjudicated results before sending back updated maps with limited information to each side. The entire game was run using email, forum posts and PowerPoint – no specialised software was required. The rules for Siege Perilous would be considered medium complexity by many hobby wargamers, but with hidden information, so many moving parts and so many players, the actual gameplay was a complex and deeply immersive experience.

The Red Team was mostly forces of the “People’s Republic” – a growing superpower in the region with expansionist aims. Red Team also included a rogue Private Military Company – “PMC Wallenstein”. The Blue Team consisted of task forces from the USA, Australia, Japan, CANZUK (Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom) and the “Old Republic” – an island nation with a tense relationship to the People’s Republic.

Both sides used the full spectrum of military capabilities including space, cyber-attacks, submarines, surface navies, aircraft, long-range fires, information warfare, political warfare, drones and conventional ground forces. Players had to formulate their orders clearly and include a purpose, scheme of manoeuvre and desired end state. They adhered to their overall strategic guidance and objectives in nearly all cases and acted within realistic constraints.

As well as military units moving around on the main map, players had to manage their space and cyber assets as well. Satellites could be used to assist in ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Recon) efforts and to guide long-range fires and Cyber warfare was a critical dimension and could be used to attack or defend civilian, military and space infrastructure. It could also be used to amplify the negative messaging associated with a particular event. This represented the effects of social media being flooded with “bots” to push a particular narrative in the online environment.

The centre of gravity of the game was the Legitimacy of each side. This was a reflection of the political stability of the regime and the perceptions of the international community. Success was not simply due to tactical victories, but rather the narrative framing of the conflict. Media presence played a key role in the game, with teams determining their level of media access each turn and often conducting operations specifically for propaganda purposes. Military action and other events caused Strife to accumulate, which would spill over into a damaging Significant Incident based on the media’s attitude. A staff planning aspect was present in the form of Operational Effort points, which could be spent on various functions to improve military capability. The Entity Sheets summarised this information – the People’s Republic sheet during the final turn is shown below:

Players also had to contend with the risk of nuclear war. The Escalation Track showed the current level of tensions, with many types of actions pushing it higher. If level 10 was reached, the game would end with both sides losing. These considerations certainly shaped player decisions – Escalation reached a high of 8 before de-escalatory actions began taking place.

In the end, victory was awarded to the Blue side due to the huge difference in Legitimacy. It should be noted that this was not due to any decisive battlefield victories, but rather the People’s Republic losing the narrative war through failed propaganda. The Blue team’s decision to enforce a long-term blockade, establish an alternative sea line of communication (to avoid the People’s Republic blockade) and to launch several cyber-attacks focused on offensive messaging proved to be their best moves. The vast majority of units on both sides did not engage in any kind of combat but were in a constant state of action.

The following sections give an idea of how the game was run at the ground level.

The Game as a Narrative

As well as resolving unit actions within the rules and posting updated maps to each side, the game was recorded as an ongoing narrative. This provided greater immersion and showed how the media might report on the conflict. Below is a summarised version of this overall game narrative:

Turn 1-2

This last week, the Asia-Pacific has experienced a highly tense situation where nations were brought to the brink of world war.

First, an American Airlines flight travelling from Japan to Seattle was shot down in the waters around Kyushu, with no survivors. A civilian cargo ship was also sunk by drones in the vicinity of the East China Sea. Intensive Japanese ISR sweeps in Kyushu revealed that mercenaries of PMC Wallenstein (associated with the People’s Republic) were responsible for these attacks.

There were also massive protests and disturbances in the territory of the Old Republic, including on the Pescadores. One of the major harbours on the main island of the Old Republic was totally shut down due to riots caused by People’s Republic political provocateurs. The People’s Republic claimed that its own expat citizens were being subject to persecution, using this as a casus belli to move on the Pescadores and Pratas islands.

The People’s Republic also sunk a fishing ship in one of the busiest shipping lanes in the Yellow Sea, and used a search and rescue operation as a cover for gathering intelligence and establishing a blockade. The international community, especially export-oriented nations like Australia and New Zealand, expressed grave concern over the shutdown of trade in the region.

The electrical infrastructure of the Old Republic was then disabled by the largest scale cyber-attack this century. Most homes in the Old Republic were without power for the last 24 hours. This attack on critical infrastructure has caused a major scandal in the Old Republic, with media outlets harshly denouncing the government.

Finally, experimental missile units of the People’s Republic conducted a test launch targeting retired satellites in orbit, showing their ability to hit GPS systems in Medium Earth Orbit.

From the very beginning of this crisis, social media has been awash with misinformation, further confusing the situation and causing fear and uncertainty throughout the region.

The first kinetic combat in this crisis occurred in the disputed littoral zones. In an attempt to establish an aerial exclusion zone, aircraft of the Old Republic 1st Tactical Air Wing came under fire from anti-air missile units of the People’s Republic. Then, People’s Republic Naval Detachment 13 engaged the Old Republic 124th Fleet in the vicinity of the Pratas islands. No real damage was inflicted on either side in these early clashes, but tensions rose.

The Old Republic made its first decisive move with an expert amphibious counter-insurgency sweep of the Pescadores. Special forces with marine, naval and air support cleared the island of Wallenstein and People’s Republic operatives.

The Coalition launched a failed cyber attack on People’s Republic military infrastructure but had some success in gathering strategic intelligence. They learned that the military leadership of the People’s Republic is divided between three factions – the Old Guard, the technocrats and the Young Turks.

Strenuously keeping to their rules of engagement, Japanese, Australian and CANZUK forces did not engage the enemy. Australian naval forces took the lead in establishing an alternative sea line of communication through the Philippine Sea and Luzon Strait to route around the People’s Republic blockades of the Yellow Sea and the South China Sea.

Turn 3-4

In the middle stages of the crisis, sweeping political changes occurred in the People’s Republic. A new supreme commander from Task Force 6 was appointed, fulfilling the long-held ambitions of the Young Turk faction within the People’s Republic military.

With this change in leadership, PMC Wallenstein was declared to be a criminal organisation in collusion with the enemy. In a night time raid, the leadership of Wallenstein was arrested by forces of the People’s Republic and most of their units in the field were destroyed. The covert Wallenstein submarine unit SSK Romeo, carrying two Hunter Cells, was sunk by a People’s Republic submarine group off the coast of Kyushu. This rift between the People’s Republic and their supposed puppets came as a shock to the Coalition, much like the failed PMC Wagner coup of 2023.

With Wallenstein effectively neutralised, the threat to Japan was eased. Still, the Japanese would spend the rest of the crisis carefully patrolling their own soil.

The People’s Republic navy also maintained effective blockades in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and South China Sea. CANZUK forces were pushed back from their FONOPS in a stare-down operation in the South China Sea, humiliating the Multinational Coalition. In the Patras islands, the Old Republic 124th Fleet was damaged by People’s Republic drones and then finished off by anti-ship missiles, while Old Republic landing ships were sunk by Naval Detachment 13. The People’s Republic also moved a formidable amphibious force to the coast of the Old Republic’s main island in a threatening posture. While these clashes at sea were playing out, the main tactical air wing of the Old Republic was shot down in the skies over the Pescadores. People’s Republic missile units were crucial in all of these engagements, allowing their side to gain the upper hand in the air and at sea.

The only ground combat in this phase of the crisis was a clash of the elites from both sides. In a mutually exhausting battle, the People’s Republic 92nd Commando Brigade and the Old Republic 1st Special Force Battalion were both rendered combat ineffective in a fierce battle over the Pescadores. The Old Republic maintained control of the islands due to the presence of the 99th Marine Brigade, who dealt the killing blow to enemy commandoes.

These dramatic clashes in the Pescadores were further escalated when F-18 Super-Hornets of Carrier Air Wing 5 operating from the USS Ronald Reagan clashed with the 25th Fighter Group over the Pescadores. This signalled the commitment of the United States to direct conflict with the People’s Republic.

In the information warfare front, both sides repeatedly deployed cyber attacks and offensive social media messaging campaigns to increase strife on the enemy. The Old Republic was brought close to a political crisis but rallied and continued the struggle as a united front. Previously cautious, the Coalition began using its cyber and information warfare assets in a more aggressive posture. This, combined with a continued blockade on oil shipments and disillusionment with ham-fisted state propaganda, began to steadily erode the legitimacy of the People’s Republic.

Turn 5-6

In this final phase of the crisis, the People’s Republic attempted to restore their image and de-escalate the situation by declaring a HADR (Humanitarian and Disaster Relief) effort on the Pescadores and committing their II Amphibious Division to the island.

The Old Republic saw this as a ruse and an illegal lodgement of enemy forces on their territory, so forces of the 99th Marine Brigade engaged the II Amphibious Division in a brief battle in the Pescadores.

The infantry of both sides called on air support, resulting in a spectacular air battle over the Pescadores between the American 5th Carrier Air Wing and the People’s Republic 85th Fighter Division. Both sides fighter units were destroyed – the Americans triumphed in air-to-air combat but were shot down by surface-to-air missiles fired from the mainland.

The reaction to this battle was completely different in the two countries. The United States rallied behind its fallen pilots and maintained its resolve. The other countries of the Coalition remained committed to ensuring freedom of navigation through the Philippine Sea and in deterring further aggression. The Old Republic continued its firm defensive stance and shifted even more units to the Pescadores.

Within the People’s Republic, state propaganda backfired once again. The Coalition oil blockade, plus effective messaging on social media, exacerbated the crisis. With protests in the capital, open defiance of the social credit system and widespread distrust in state media, the People’s Republic was now teetering on the brink of total political collapse.

The Coalition has now pushed for peace negotiations in the UN, which the People’s Republic is reluctantly accepting. The crisis has shown the defiance of the Old Republic and the resolve of the United States and its allies in upholding the rules-based international order.

next time: the game rules, and the lessons learned from the White Cell ops

About the Author

Clint Warren-Davey is a teacher and wargame designer/facilitator from NSW, Australia. His game Werwolf: Insurgency in Occupied Germany, 1945-48 is currently available for pre-order at Legion Wargames

He also has 3 other designs at various stages of development; Gallipoli: Ordered to Die (White Dog Games), Division Commander: 101st Airborne (Dietz Foundation) and One Hour WW2 (Worthington Games).

Follow him on Twitter at @Clint_Davey1

