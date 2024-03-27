5 Questions With… Designer Kevin Zucker

Zachary Grant, 27 March 2024

Kevin Zucker has been designing games for over 45 years. Mr. Zucker’s current project is The Complete Library of Napoleonic Battles. Mr. Zucker graciously took the time to participate in a 5 Question interview with the Armchair Dragoons.

You started your game design career making a World War II Pacific Theater wargame, Bloody Ridge: Turning Point on Guadalcanal from SPI. You then designed Napoleon’s Last Battles and never left the Napoleonic era. What is it about the Napoleonic era that captures your game design attention over other historical periods?

Although I remain very interest in military history and especially WWII, I liked the remoteness of the Napoleonic era from our times. I was concerned about glorifying the most recent wars. Of course, many Napoleonic enthusiasts also glorify war and Napoleon, so that issue remains one that I grapple with. If people were brought face to face with the actualities of war instead of the sanitized version we present, they probably wouldn’t want to play that. I am very much against war no matter who is doing it. It is sad to me that people can be brought around to supporting war so easily by propaganda. So, the more remote from our own time, the better.

You just released Napoleon’s End for the Library of Napoleonic Battles, (LoNB) series. The LoNB series covers battles from 1794 to 1815, a 21 year timespan. Can you please describe how the LoNB series deal with the changes in warfare within all the different nations between the mid 1790s to 1815?

Well, first of all, what are those changes? The lethality of war kept increasing, the armies got larger and more unmanageable. Finally they just collapsed under their own weight. The quality of the French officers (including Napoleon himself) went down while the Coalition generals got better and better. Warfare evolved from one battle to the next; never were there any two battles that played out the same way.

However, the success of the TLNB Series is that it can cover all of these battles successfully with only a few special rules. To simulate the Approach to Battle we needed Road March, March Orders, Hidden Forces, Alternate Forces, Repulse, Bridges and several additional types of terrain, Shock Combat, Counter-Battery Fire, Weather (11 types), Improved Positions, Vedettes, Supply, Baggage and Pontoon Trains. Nothing was added that was not absolutely needed to present the player with the situation of his historical counterpart anticipating a battle.

There have been certain rules that took a long time to perfect, in particular the vedette rules (which hardly any other wargame has), and up until this moment, the roadblock rules (a related category). These are necessary subsystems that allow the Approach to Battle to be simulated. A set-piece battle can function without these concepts, but when in the phase of searching for the enemy, vedettes and roadblocks (and hidden movement) are required.

The LoNB series is inspired by your Napoleon’s Last Battles game. Besides having 4 or 5 battles from one campaign, what are the game designs from Napoleon’s Last Battles that you kept for the LoNB series and what game designs did you change and why?

The designer can tilt the playing board any way he wants by making these men better than those men. You don’t really need to be a designer at all if you can change these numbers. My preference would be for all troops to be the same (as was done in the Campaigns of Napoleon). Then you provide other rules for explaining the difference in quality of the Guard, for example. In TLNB however, an earlier design decision was made to evaluate the troops on a sliding scale from 400 to 700 or 800. Actually it should be difficult to say that 1 good soldier is worth 2 bad soldiers.

No matter how bad they are, two men can gang up on you hand-to-hand. So I try to avoid having that 2:1 spread. In this series, the Initiative rating of units is related to the “Basis” number of men per Strength Point, with 4 linked to 400 men/SP, 3 to 500 men, 2 to 600 men, etc. Having a separate defense factor makes sense for WWI, I suppose, but not for men firing muskets in an open field. It took us years to relate the strength of artillery to infantry properly. And yes, the French officer corps is better throughout most of the Napoleonic wars, but not in 1814. This is handled on a case-by-case individual basis.

About battlefield locations: I am all about letting players fight where they want to. There is nothing forcing them to fight in a particular place, depending upon the map layout and the starting locations of troops. We have included the “Approach to Battle” for most battles for this reason. It gives players control over their battlefield setup. However, geography itself will usually dictate where a battle must be fought, a good example being Mt. St. Jean.

We kept most of Last Battles and added to it the aforementioned vedettes and (optional) roadblocks; also the card deck (optional Universal Deck) that introduces special rules; Hidden forces; Repulse (ported-over from the Campaigns); Baggage and Pontoon Trains; and March Orders. Also the Combat system was expanded with the addition of Dr2, Dr3, Dr4 results plus Shock Combat Table, Charge Combat Table, and Bombardment Table with range up to 3 hexes. All rules were articulated, such as Cavalry charge procedure, Reconnaissance, Bridging; changes were made in every area.

You also designed a series of operational level games called the Campaigns of Napoleon System (CoNS). What are the biggest challenges for designing games at the operational level? What inspired you to move stacks of counters off the map and represent formation strength on organizational displays? What is your favorite design mechanic from the Campaigns of Napoleon System?



The operational level focuses on the duration of one “operation,” which would be ideally no more than 10 days. When in periods of much longer operations, such as in 1813 and 1814, the normal supply systems broke down completely. This causes difficulties for the designer and the player. When I set out to design Napoleon at Bay, I wanted to avoid the normal wargame tendency to have a string of units running across the board from map edge to map edge. I got the idea of off-map displays from the naval wargames of the time. I thought that having “land fleets” moving about under the control of one leader would model the maneuvering of armies in that period. Favorite mechanic: the Attrition table and the modeling of Attrition.

Thank you very much for taking the time to answer my questions!

