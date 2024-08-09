One More Moria for The One Ring Roleplaying Game

RockyMountainNavy, 9 August 2024

Hate on me if you want, but for decades my genre of role-playing game has NOT been fantasy. I entered roleplaying games through most anything but Dungeons & Dragons instead first playing Traveller, Behind Enemy Lines, Paranoia, FASA Star Trek, and James Bond 007. To be quite honest, even after nearly 50 years of roleplaying games I never really got into a fantasy-genre RPG until I reviewed The One Ring Starter Set for the Armchair Dragoons. Now I’m hooked. The latest supplement, Moria – Through the Doors of Durin has only helped feed my (relatively) newfound love of this game.

For long ages, the great city of the Dwarrowdelf was the seat of Dwarven kings. Deep they delved beneath the roots of the mountains in search of Mithril, the fabled Moria-silver. Wonders they wrought there, by the light of crystal lamps. But a thousand years ago, Durin’s Bane arose and drove the Dwarvesfrom their halls. The city fell into darkness, becoming an abode of Orcs, Goblins –and worse. (Moria – Through the Doors of Durin ad copy)

As the ad copy for Moria describes:

Moria –Through the Doors of Durin is a supplement for The One Ring, the official tabletop roleplaying game based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. Set in the years before Balin’s doomed expedition, this supplement contains a hoard of Patrons, Landmarks, foes, encounters and treasures that a Loremaster can use to construct their own adventures in Moria –from a single desperate journey in the dark to a grand campaign to retake Durin’s Halls. (Moria ad copy)

Moria is in many ways a variation of the classic dungeon delve. Dwarrowdelf, for those who don’t know the lore, is a giant underground city. This expansion presents the setting and adds adventures to explore or otherwise campaign in the great underground city.

Moria is lavishly illustrated in a highly thematic manner. The artwork in the book does an excellent job of immersing players—even one like myself not steeped deeply in the lore—into the setting.

Moria also includes rules for solo play; very useful for a a player like myself who doesn’t have a strong local The One Ring following. Though one can use the Strider solo play rules, Moria has its own “custom” rules for this expansion.

Moria – Though the Doors of Durin continues Free League Publishing’s incredible support to The One Ring line of roleplaying games. This ostensibly “obvious” dungeon crawl is more than just an underground hack n’ slash adventure but a thoughtful element of world-building for any The One Ring adventure.

