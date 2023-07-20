UnboxingDay! Assault Red Horizon ’41 Expansion

Billy Riley, 20 July 2023 ~ #UnboxingDay

Having purchased the main game – Assault:Red Horizon 41 and enjoyed the hell out of it, it made sense to buy the addon that provides air and artillery support.

It made even more sense after finding out it was on sale.

Here’s what’s in the box

click images to enlarge

Box Art

Stukas and Sturmoviks…Artillery…it all makes sense as it’s an air and artillery support addon.

And the back has info on the contents and some examples of what’s in there

Player Aid Cards

There are 4 Player Aid Cards – 2 small ones (A5) and 2 normal sized ones (A4)

One to assist in the process for Defender Ranged Attacks One to assist in the process for Attacker Ranged Attacks Two identical, double sided player aids to assist with Off Board Artillery Support on one side and Tactical Air Support on the other

Ranged Fire Attacker

Ranged Fire Defender

Off Board Artillery and Tactical Air Support

The Manual

There’s a 19-page, semi-gloss, full colour manual with the game.

Pages 12-19 are for 4 additional scenarios…two designed by our very own Armchair Dragoon, Bob Ellis. The first 11 pages are what looks like a set of well laid out rules.

Additional Terrain Hexes

There’s a single sheet of large hex shaped counters showing craters and rubble…presumably to be placed after a successful bombardment or tactical air support strike

Command Cards

There are also some command cards included in the game. These are dished out to each player and then a maximum of 5 are drawn for the scenario. There are various ways to do this and listed in the manual…but as I play solo, I’ll do a die roll for each side to see what support is on offer

And that’s it. Personally, given the playability of the main game, this was a steal.

The add-on is a very welcome addition and will beef out the scenarios in the original game.

