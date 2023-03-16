Unboxing Day ~ Assault Red Horizon expansion by Assault Games

Robert Ellis, 16 March 2023 ~ #UnboxingDay

This is the first small expansion for the excellent and much acclaimed ‘Assault’ system designed by Wolfgang Klein, and adds Tactical Air Support and Off-Board Artillery to the base game.

A nice slim box contains the expansion rule book, four player aid cards, two packs of air/artillery cards and a counter sheet of hexagon terrain pieces which depict cratering and ruins.

As with the main game, the quality of the components is first-class, and the rulebook is concise, well laid out and nicely illustrated.

Much thought has gone into the expansion which integrates seamlessly with the main game and can be used with all the scenarios and the dynamic campaign in the base game. The rulebook also includes four new scenario’s, two of which have been designed (by me!) specifically as training aids.

This is a must-buy for anyone who already has the base game, and, if you are a fan of WW2 tactical games, then you should consider adding ‘Assault’ to your collection.

