UnboxingDay ~ Operation Market-Garden, Descent Into Hell by GDW

Brant Guillory, 20 October 2022 ~ #UnboxingDay

GDW’s ‘double blind’ series of games are still fondly-remembered, if a bit clunky in their execution. They took a stab at a challenging situation, and on balance were more good than bad. This was a recent second-hand pickup from a vendor at Southern Front, and let’s take a look at what’s inside.

A classic GDW “bold action” cover, and the usual back-of-the-box game details

What’s in the box?

Some basic B&W player aid cards, plus the errata and ever-present customer-response postcard.

The rulebook is dense B&W text with almost no illustration at all. There are some nice suggestions in it, but it is very spartan.

The maps aren’t gorgeous, but they are functional. They are a classic GDW style that was prevalent from the mid-80s through the mid-90s, with a lot of in-hex detail, but a limited color palette. There are 2 identical maps, since both players would need one.

As it’s a used copy, they were already punched, but at least they were separated by side into baggies.

They’re now safely sorted into dollar store counter trays, and appear to be a complete set.

