UnboxingDay ~ A Victory Awaits by Multi-Man Publishing

I saw a video of this – and honestly, the 9 page rule book sold it to me.

I’m not a huge fan of the Eastern Front. Something about bland, empty steppes and freezing cold – along with a wall of units. But I have a slight interest in Barbarossa.

There are 3 main reasons this ended up being delivered

It has an 9 page rule book It has 3 scenarios covering each section of the battle – Army Group North, Army Group Central and Army Group South The maps – combined – fit onto my table to allow a full campaign scenario – all 3 fronts

Box Art

Very simple – Panzer IV I believe with some supporting infantry in the long grass of the Russian Steppes.

Standard back of the box showing the map and counters along with details of the content and a Low Complexity level (makes sense with 8 pages of rules) and High Solitaire Suitability

Errata – A piece of paper showing map errata

Content Slip – A welcoming slip showing the contents and dedication to quality

Dice – A single solitary small, blue die

The Rule Book

It’s standard semi-gloss paper. Fairly small font, mind – but c’mon…it’s 9 pages! In truth, it’s a total 2-14 (so 16 pages all in, including front and rear cover).

Sequence of play starts on page 5 and the rules up to Optional Rules runs to 11. There’s a few decent sized images in there for examples.

Counters

There are 3 sheets of counters – 840 counters. They are only ½” mind – so keep that in mind. I think they’re in what I would regard as standard cardboard stock. Not thick. Not thin.

I’m not sure of the black writing on red counters – especially ½” counters. I feel it may be somewhat challenging. Especially when playing the full campaign.

Player Aid Cards

There are 4 player aid cards and all double sided.

There are 2 double sided ones containing the Terrain Effects Chart and Sequence of Play/CRT on the other side.

The other 2 are also double sided – but they each have turn tracks for the 4 different scenarios

Maps

As mentioned – there’s 3 maps. Army Group North covering Leningrad

Army Group South covering Kiev

And Army Group Centre covering Smolensk

And then the whole area combined – which is around 67” x 34” all told.

And that’s that. 4 games in one really…and it’s nice to have a game with multiple maps that does actually fit onto my table

