UnboxingDay! Barbarossa, The Card Game by Japanime Games

A few years ago, Japanime Games released a “Barbarossa” deck-building game of Nazis vs Rooskies, with artwork that looked straight out of Girls und Panzer. They later circled back around and created a limited edition of the game with artwork from the German and Russian military archives, for the “serious” gamer. There were no changes in gameplay, and if anything, the ‘fetish factor’ for the artwork might’ve gone up for a certain segment of the wargaming world…

