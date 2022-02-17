UnboxingDay! Dien Bien Phu by Legion Wargames

Billy Riley, 17 February 2022 ~ #UnboxingDay

I don’t know much about this campaign other than it was the French against the Vietnamese between March and May 1954 and a last ditch attempt – for both sides – to come out on top. I guess The Final Gamble really applies to both sides.

Box Art

French flag and the Vietnamese flag. I like it very much

The rear tells you a bit about the battle and what’s in the box along with Game Complexity and Solitaire Suitability.

Rules of Play Book

The rules book is 24 pages of nice glossy thick stock paper. There’s not much in the way of pictures inside…it’s mostly text.

There are 4 scenarios it seems and you can play as either France or the Viet Minh – with a section for each to let you know how you should play. There’s also a page of Designer Notes and an Extended Game Turn Sequence.

The rules state they are laid out in the order of the game turn. That’s always a good thing, I think. It helps you play as you go through the rules and expedites your journey into the game.

Counters

There are only 2 sheets of counters. They are 5/8ths of an inch and decent card stock. There’s a few strong Viet Minh units there!

Player Aids

The first player aid is a Viet Minh Trench Map to assist the player

The next is an Extended Sequence of Play

The next two are French and Viet Minh Combat Tables

The final one is the Scenario Setup Card

The Map

The map is 22” x 34” and is on thick semi gloss paper. It seems sturdy enough to take a few plays. There’s a lot on there too.

