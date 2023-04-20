UnboxingDay ~ Imperium Legends by Osprey Games

Brant Guillory, 20 April 2023 ~ #UnboxingDay

It’s not like it’s a secret that I love my civ-building games. When I saw this one on sale at a local bookstore, I snapped it up (cheap!).

Obligatory box photos. This is all you’ll get at most game stores, since the game will be in shrinkwrap.

Here’s what’s in the box – cards in a plastic sorter, plus a bunch of admin counters, and two books.

The two books – regular & solo – are color-coded, but follow very similar sequences. They are well-illustrated and easy to follow.

Arthurian cards Unrest & fame cards Regions / terrain Minoan cards “Civilized” cards “Uncivilized” cards A region card with it’s back Left side of the box The decks from the left side Right side of the box The tribute cards are the civs in the other Imperium game

The box includes a labeled set of sorting slots to allow for more efficient setup, clean-up, and storage. There are a bunch of different kinds of cards that are separated into different decks used in different ways during the game. This isn’t an exhaustive insurance-claim inventory of all cards, but a sampling of them to give you a sense of what’s in the box.

With anticipation I wait,

As I open my new games’ crate,

The cardboard will fall,

Revealing it all,

And I’ll marvel at each piece so great.

~

Tanks and soldiers, maps and more,

All laid out on the table before,

I’ll read the rules,

And act like a fool,

As I plan my first winning score.

~

For wargaming’s more than just play,

It’s a hobby, a passion, a way,

To learn about history,

And gain victory,

In a simulated battle’s display.

