UnboxingDay ~ Land & Freedom from Blue Panther Games

Alex Knight showed off Land & Freedom at our last ACDC, and we’ve been looking forward to its release since then. Well, here it is!

click images to enlarge

The usual box stuff. Not a great piece of art, but it definitely sticks out as it fills the entire cover.

My copy was mostly punched already. I don’t know if they were punching/bagging parts of them, or if someone had used this one for a demo copy and then it got re-shrinkwrapped before shipping. I don’t mind that it’s punched, but I’d’ve like the opportunity to sort it myself.

The map is a standard size, but with a lot of tracks/boxes on it. Notably, it’s a canvas-feeling vinyl that folds & bends very easily to avoid rips & tears.

The rulebook & players aid cards are standard size, and the cards are 2-sided for non/player versions.

There are different card decks for each of the 3 player factions, plus a couple of reference cards.

Aside from having to sort the counters myself, I’m looking forward to taking this one over to our next wargame day at The Gamer’s Armory.

