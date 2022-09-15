UnboxingDay ~ Point Blank V Is For Victory by Lock ‘n Load Publishing

Brant Guillory, 15 September 2022 ~ #UnboxingDay

We first saw this game when it was pitched to LNLP about 5-6 years ago at Origins. Some of the Dragoons have been following it since before the Regiment was mustered into service. And it’s finally here!

As a side note, as near as we can tell, this was the first time in the history of #UnboxingDay that a game arrived on the doorstep in the middle of the day and we still managed to get the pictures posted for you. Yes, we love you guys.

It’s a box!

It’s a hefty and sturdy box!

It’s reminiscent of the same thickness that you got with Shores of Tripoli. No blown-out corners on this one! And the side-art is a nice touch, too.

It’s a full box!

There are some counters that are placed on the cards during the game. This are your typical nub-free, no-clipping-needed, fall-off-the-sprue LNLP counters.

It’s not so much a “map” as a “mat” but these two pieces feel like maps, with the spaces marked out for the cards, and the subtle terrain in the printing underneath. It’s understated, but quite nice-looking, and certainly better than just some basic colored pages with grid lines.

The solo ‘bot cards have more than just basic flowcharts. The background graphics are an unexpected touch, and look good on the table.

Anyone who bought the World at War ’85 Kickstarter knows that LNLP loves them some reference cards. There’s only 5 in here, all double-sided, and all packed with info. Here are some excerpts to show how well the info is presented. A good player aid card is hard to appreciate until you have a bad one in your hands (coughBayonets&Tomahawkscough).

It’s a book!

And another book!

C’mon guys. With such incredible artwork, you couldn’t find a second piece for the cover of the other book?

There are some pages in the rules that are a bit text-dense, but not many. Moreover, LNLP’s trademark graphic design makes sure that even the text-heavy pages don’t feel like it, with the varied use of color and typography. Interestingly, there’s no index. There is, however, a page of online references, but maybe shorten that YouTube URL with TinyURL or something similar, huh?

Also as you flip over to the playtester credits (not shown) you’ll recognize a few Dragoons on the list.

The scenario book gives you the BYO instructions, a variety of pre-built missions, and a set of OOB tables for designing your own units.

OK, enough fluff already, Brant! Get to the cards! THE CARDS!

Sheesh you guys are pushy bastards. Fine. Here they are.

Point Blank V Is For Victory is, at heart, a card-driven game and there’s a LOT of cards in here. 7 double-decks of “big” cards and another deck of smaller ones.

A sampling of the smaller cards (leaders & support weapons), plus an unopened “big” deck next to it to compare card sizes.

There are a bunch of card backs, each with their own purpose.

Objective cards. They are objectively nice-looking.

Terrain cards. They are terrainly nice-looking.

Action cards. They are actionly ni… you know what? Forget it. Joke’s worn out

Allied cards. There’s US, Brits, French Partisans, and some Canadians that were presumably needed to bribe Vance into playtesting.

German cards, including SS, Flaschirmjägers, and Luftwaffe troops.

Detail of a vehicle card

We’ll definitely have more from this one soon.

