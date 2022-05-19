May 20, 2022
Unboxing

#UnboxingDay ~ Mage Knight the Board Game

Brant Gby Brant G

Brant Guillory, 19 May 2022 ~ #UnboxingDay

Building off the same game world of the original Mage Knight collectible click-base minis game, the board game plays solo or co-op across a map that you build as you.

unbox-mkboxcover
The box cover – designer name very prominent

 

click images to enlarge

unbox-mkinsidebox
Inside the box, with an actual functional insert

 

Details of the pre-painted minis

unbox-mkbooks
The rulebooks

Various pieces

 

unbox-mkmaptiles
Hex-based map tiles

 

unbox-mkmapassembled
An attractive adventure map once assembled

 

Card detail
Gameplay cards
Gameplay cards
Reference Cards

 

 

 

Thanks for joining this month's #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions.
