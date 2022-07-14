UnboxingDay ~ Napoleon’s Last Gamble by OSG

Mike Colello, 14 July 2022 ~ #UnboxingDay

My Own Worst Enemy cracks the lid on the OSG classic, and gives you a look at what’s inside.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Remember that MOWE runs (almost) every Wednesday here at The Armchair Dragoons, with full playthroughs of plenty of wargames.

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions. You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.) We also have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE

WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Like this: Like Loading...