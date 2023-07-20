UnboxingDay! Paper Wars #103 & Second Fallujah

Brant Guillory, 20 July 2023 ~ #UnboxingDay

Part of the current Paper Wars subscription, issue #103 has Second Fallujah, an area-control wargame of the Iraq conflict, as the included game.

click images to enlarge

There’s a large map, the bagged countersheet with the tired, huddled counters yearning to breathe free, and the magazine.

The map has areas and key locations superimposed on a modified satellite photo of the city.

The counters are functional and not fancy. There are also counters included for the variants in the magazine for other games.

The game rules in the magazine are pretty straightforward, and include a companion historical background article. One nice touch – a complete counter manifest of the sheet. This might’ve just been to fill some empty pages in the issue, but it’s great to have and should be a part of every magazine game.

The rest of the issue includes some pages of variant aircraft (and the counters) for Defending America (the US side of Amerika Bomber), an interesting article on how to defend in The Russia Campaign, and a look at some upcoming games.

