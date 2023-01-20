UnboxingDay ~ Tractics by Tactical Studies Rules

RockyMountainNavy, 19 January 2023 ~ #UnboxingDay

I am always on the lookout for older wargames I played or outright missed back when I was a young aspiring Grognard. In late 2022 a fellow gamer in a local BoardGameGeek flea market offered up TRACTICS: Rules for WWII Miniatures by Mike Resse, Leon Tucker, and GARY GYGAX with illustrations by Don Lowry. This is the Tactical Studies Rules (TSR) tan box edition from 1975.

click images to enlarge

TRACTICS is not a board wargame (Charlies take note) but a set of miniatures rules that come in a digest-sized box very much like the original Little Black Books for the Traveller roleplaying game of the same era.

For a whole $10 (not so cheap in 1975) one got three digest-sized books (each 52-56 pages of text plus some blank pages at the end) and a set of folded charts.

Hey, note the order of the books; armor before infantry. The reverse approach was taken by John Hill for his game Squad Leader two years later…

OH MY GAWD! It’s blue mimeograph! [Comment below if you even know what that is. Brant will award you bonus Groggie points if you used one in school to make copies of your game charts/tables or RPG character sheets.] I also grin at the reference to the authors other rules set (FAST RULES) if players find this set “more complex than necessary.”

The layout is definitely from the old-school desktop publishing mode. Think about how many GMT Games customers like Harold Buchanan would lose their sh** if this was delivered to them today?

Yeah, TRACTICS is marketed as World War II miniatures rules, but Volume Three covers “modern” rules and what is more modern than a nuclear-tipped ICBM for the tabletop?

You can’t have a miniatures wargame without lots of charts and tables. TRACTICS has 19 on multiple colorful sheets. I’m sure this is a major reason why the price point was set as high as it was…

Look at this price list found in the back of the books. Look in particular at that entry for “DUNGEONS & DRAGONS – Sword & Sorcery Wargaming with Paper and Pencil and Miniatures.” Remember that Gary Gygax’s name is on the cover of TRACTICS and therefore we must assume he approved this wording. Proof that DUNGEONS & DRAGONS is a WARGAME!

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed a look under our hoods! You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.) We also have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Want to contribute to next month’s #UnboxingDay? Drop us a line in the #UnboxingDay thread in the forum and let us know

Like this: Like Loading...