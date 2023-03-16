Unboxing Day ~ The Russian Campaign, 5th Edition by GMT Games

Ardwulf, 16 March 2023 ~ #UnboxingDay

There’s about 2837498742 different version of the classic The Russian Campaign, and for good reason – it’s a well-loved game, even if there’s no longer a 64-player tournament at any of the summer conventions. Ardwulf joins us for this month’s #UnboxingDay to share his look inside the recent GMT version.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Thanks to Gary for joining us again on #UnboxingDay, and stop by Buckeye Game Fest to join some wargaming in April!

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed a look under our hoods! You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.) We also have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Want to contribute to next month’s #UnboxingDay? Drop us a line in the #UnboxingDay thread in the forum and let us know

UNBOX THE BOX SO YOU CAN REBOX THE UNBOX

Like this: Like Loading...