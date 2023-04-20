UnboxingDay ~ Ukraine ’44 by Multi-Man Publishing

Jim Werbaneth, 20 April 2023 ~ #UnboxingDay

Not to be confused with the Simonitch game, Ukraine ’44 covers the next year as the Soviets attempt to drive the Nazis back on the Eastern Front of WW2

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

click images to enlarge

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed a look under our hoods! You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.) We also have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Want to contribute to next month’s #UnboxingDay? Drop us a line in the #UnboxingDay thread in the forum and let us know

With anticipation I wait,

As I open my new games’ crate,

The cardboard will fall,

Revealing it all,

And I’ll marvel at each piece so great.

~

Tanks and soldiers, maps and more,

All laid out on the table before,

I’ll read the rules,

And act like a fool,

As I plan my first winning score.

~

For wargaming’s more than just play,

It’s a hobby, a passion, a way,

To learn about history,

And gain victory,

In a simulated battle’s display.

Like this: Like Loading...