UnboxingDay ~ Croix de Guerre by Multi-Man Publishing

Jim Werbaneth, 18 May 2023 ~ #UnboxingDay

MMP’s edition of the ASL module, Croix de Guerre, is not just a 2019 reissue of the older, Avalon Hill version. It is vastly expanded, with twenty-two instead of the old eight scenarios, along with a new Historical ASL module on the German crossing of the Meuse at Dinant in 1940. The latter has a twenty-third scenario, covering a battle in 1944.

click images to enlarge

Further, the order of battle, and scenarios, go beyond the Fall of France. The MMP edition also has three different countersets for the French; the Third Republic’s army from 1940, along with Vichy France, and the Free French. Scenarios even include battles in Indochina, against Japan and, unexpectedly, Siam.

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed a look under our hoods! You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.) We also have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Want to contribute to next month’s #UnboxingDay? Drop us a line in the #UnboxingDay thread in the forum and let us know

With trembling hands and eager zeal,

I unbox a wargame with great appeal.

Countless components I behold,

Strategies yet to unfold,

In this box, a battlefield surreal!

Like this: Like Loading...