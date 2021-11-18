November 18, 2021
#UnboxingDay – 1995 by CSL

Brant Guillory, 18 November 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

So I was pretty rough on this game when I first found out about it, just based on what I’d seen online.  But it’s also one of the very few games on this topic, so I thought I’d at least give it a try.  Plus, it was a chance to support a small publisher, and the industry could always use more of them.

It’s a pretty simple cover, but it’s in keeping with the usual large-portrait style that CSL have set for themselves.

Again, all the standard info you’d expect on the box.  There are some layout issues that I think need to be addressed (don’t hyphenate in promo copy) and the OOB still isn’t “well-researched” but the info you need to know to play is all here.

This is it.  Maps, counters, rules.  And a d8.

Countersheet details

Map details. It really does look like a hex grid over a normal atlas-style map.

Nothing fancy here folks, just a basic rulebook

I will probably dig into this one in greater detail in the next few months and see how it plays.

 

