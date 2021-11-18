UnboxingDay – 1995 by CSL

Brant Guillory, 18 November 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

So I was pretty rough on this game when I first found out about it, just based on what I’d seen online. But it’s also one of the very few games on this topic, so I thought I’d at least give it a try. Plus, it was a chance to support a small publisher, and the industry could always use more of them.

click images to enlarge

It’s a pretty simple cover, but it’s in keeping with the usual large-portrait style that CSL have set for themselves.

Again, all the standard info you’d expect on the box. There are some layout issues that I think need to be addressed (don’t hyphenate in promo copy) and the OOB still isn’t “well-researched” but the info you need to know to play is all here.

This is it. Maps, counters, rules. And a d8.

Countersheet details

Map details. It really does look like a hex grid over a normal atlas-style map.

Nothing fancy here folks, just a basic rulebook

I will probably dig into this one in greater detail in the next few months and see how it plays.

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions.

You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.

The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you, once we’re allowed to hold them again.

Like this: Like Loading...