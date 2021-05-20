UnboxingDay – Across the Bug River, 1941 by Vuca Simulations

Robert Ellis, 20 May 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

Having spent a fair amount of time playing ‘Crossing the Line’ from Vuca, I was delighted to be given the chance to take a look at the latest offering from them, ‘Across the Bug River’, which uses the same core system as ‘Crossing the Line’.

Like ‘Crossing the Line’ the artwork and component quality is first class and amongst the best I have ever seen. Its obvious that a lot of thought has gone into the design and presentation of the game, the mounted map in particular being a thing of beauty.

In the sturdy box comes a very well laid out rulebook with lots of colour illustratons and examples of play, plus some interesting additional background material and a very useful index.

There are two colourful scenario and reinforcement cards, printed both sides, and two player aid cards, again printed on both side. Also included is a very handy card with all the game tracks printed on it to faciltate solo play, which I think is a great idea.

I should add that all the cards are printed on very thick, durable card and feel very robust.

Turning to the counters, we have four sheets of 5/8” counters giving 396 in total. Like those for Crossing the Line, the counters are of a very high standard and are extrememly well designed and clear to read.

The single mounted map is again of very high quality and the artwork is superb. Unfortunatey, my skills as a photographer prevent me from doing the map justice.

Oh, and the game includes two ten sided dice!

I really can’t find anything negative to say about this game based on what I’ve seen so far and I’m really looking forwards to getting on the table. If it plays like Crossing the Line then it will be a gaming treat.

Once I have chance, I’ll do a more in-depth review of the game itself.

Definitely scores a 9.5/10 on the Bobscale.

