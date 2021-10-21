October 21, 2021
#UnboxingDay – Assault: Red Horizon ’41

Karl Kreder, 21 October 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

A new offering from a German company, this game of East front action brings custom dice and geomorphic maps to the table.

 

Lots of pieces inside the box.

Plenty of reading material to get you through the game.

The geomorphic maps can take up a lot of space once they’re all put together.  The puzzle-cut edges are always an interesting design choice.

 

Odd-shaped counters, with stats on cards, coupled with a variety of condition markers and a passel of custom dice, are collectively just begging for a miniatures implementation.  It’ll be interesting to see how many wargame ‘standards’ this game upends.

 

Ed note: Karl Kreder is part of the excellent crew at the Board Game Bootcamp that have been a huge hit with our attendees at our ACDCs, as well as Connections Online.

