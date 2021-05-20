May 20, 2021
Unboxing

#UnboxingDay – Bayonets & Tomahawks by GMT Games

Brant Gby Brant G

Moe’s Game Table, 20 May 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

Popping the top on GMT’s latest hit, Moe makes a guest appearance with a look inside the new Bayonets & Tomahawks.

And probably sells another 4-5 copies by the end of the video, too.

