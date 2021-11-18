UnboxingDay – Brief Border Wars by Compass Games

Brant Guillory, 18 November 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

The old SPI quad were a glorious gift to wargaming. The ability to play multiple games from a single base rules set made exploring a variety of related topics much easier than chasing around multiple small-footprint games. Alas, those quads never really carried on after the implosion SPI (and later, TSR), but they are now making a comeback. Whether it’s DG’s D-Day Quad or Brief Border Wars from Compass Games, perhaps we’ll get a chance to see more quad games over the next few years.

click images to enlarge

That right there is a thing of beauty, and that before you notice that Brian Train is the designer.

All the normal info you’d expect on the back of the box

Inside you’ve got 4 maps, a countersheet, the rules folios, and a deck of cards. Oh, and dice.

There’s a standard rules folio, and a individual folios for each game.

The counters are colorful, and relatively simple.

The maps are area-movement maps, with the terrain noted in the circle in the middle of every area, to eliminate any confusion that might come from the attractive artwork.

The cards are split between the two sides of each conflict, and have consistent symbology. They’re usable across every game, so there’s no need for game-specific decks. You just need a way to tell player A/B apart.

We reviewed this game a while back, so there’s plenty more to chew on, if you like the look of it.

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions.

You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.

The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you, once we’re allowed to hold them again.

Like this: Like Loading...