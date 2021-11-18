UnboxingDay – Car Wars by Steve Jackson Games

Jim Werbaneth, 18 November 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

The monster Kickstarter boxes are starting to get to customers as everyone’s favorite death-on-the-highways game gets a second life in today’s world.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions.

You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.

The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you, once we’re allowed to hold them again.

Like this: Like Loading...