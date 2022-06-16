UnboxingDay ~ Case Geld from Compass Games

Brant Guillory, 16 June 2022 ~ #UnboxingDay

The latest issue of Paper Wars magazine includes Case Geld, a hypothetical Axis invasion of the US

click images to enlarge

The whole thing comes in an envelope, with the maps & counters outside the magazine.

Now, it is a magazine, and not just a game, so it’s nice to see articles from the main designers over at Compass Games.

The counters are very well-cut. The magazine was delivered flat and I still had counters falling out of the sprue in their bag.

Counter detail, with their usual colors.

The rules look exactly like any other rulebook that’s not in a magazine. It’s a clean, easy-to-read presentation. No idea about the writing, or course, since we’re just opening it.

The map is, quite frankly, pretty boring, but that’s because at this scale, there’s only so much terrain that affects entire armies and army groups. Still, it’s attractive and functional, and…

… there’s a lot of charts on the margins. A lot.

It’ll be interesting to see how it plays, so we’ll let you know.

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions. You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.) We also have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE

WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Like this: Like Loading...