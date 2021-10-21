October 21, 2021
Unboxing

#UnboxingDay – D-Day at Peleliu by Decision Games

Dragoon Commanderby Dragoon Commander

Billy Riley, 21 October 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

This game is designed by the man who was responsible for the very excellent RAF:Battle of Britain. On the back of that, I bought D-Day at Omaha and this – D-Day at Peleliu. I also have D-Day at Tarawa which I will unbox sometime in the future.

I like to collect games using similar systems to help absorb the rules.


Box Art
The front of the box shows 1st Marine Division assaulting the beach at Peleliu

DDP-Unbox-1

click images to enlarge

The back of the box gives some info on the contents of the box

DDP-Unbox-2

 

Rulebook
There’s a 40 page colour rule book. It’s thick plain paper. It’s fairly small text tbh but spaced out well and a fair few images. There’s also an excellent, comprehensive index at the front.

DDP-Unbox-3

 

The back has a list of Japanese Fire Actions for the two scenarios – Invasion and Bloody Nose Ridge

DDP-Unbox-4

 

The centrefold shows typically the layout – which is nice and spacious – but a bit small on the font size

DDP-Unbox-5

The rule book is spattered with images on the game – examples and explanations – and also images from the conflict.

 

Counters
There are 2 counter sheets. Standard stock cardboard. There’s not a whole lot of counters. 352 I think but only half make up the US/Japanese forces. Enough, I guess, to simulate the conflict.

 
Player Aid Cards
There are 3 double sided Player Aid Cards and a single sided Player Aid Card giving you quick access to important information. These are thin, plain card and I will be getting them laminated because they get used – a lot.

 

Campaign Analysis
This is a very interesting magazine – glossy white paper – detailing aspects of the conflict – how the Japanese had terrible defensive structure that the US learned to demolish. It’s 15 pages – and no – I don’t know why the page numbers are 33 to 48.

 

Playing Cards
There are 55 event cards that help drive the process along.

DDP-Unbox-18

 

Mounted Map Board
The mounted map is beautiful. It’s very sturdy hard board and folded. Excellent layout and very detailed.

DDP-Unbox-19

 

I have another John Butterfield game that I have played and enjoyed immensely before – RAF:Battle of Britain. This made me purchase D-Day Normandy, D-Day Tarawa and also this one. I’m really looking forward to getting this on the table – I really loved RAF:Battle of Britain – and it may actually make me clear away Fields of Fire that’s been on my table for more than a month so I can get some assault action.

Thanks for joining us for #UnboxingDay this month with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you got your rocks off ogling our new toys.
You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.
The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you, like Origins.

Dragoon Commander

View all posts by Dragoon Commander →

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: