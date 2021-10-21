UnboxingDay – D-Day Quad by Decision Games

Jim Werbaneth, 21 October 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

Decision Games has help much of SPI’s legacy in their vaults for some time. While other publishers have created their own ‘quad’ games (such as Compass Games’ Brief Border Wars) it’s no surprise that Decision Game brings us the D-Day Quad.

click images to enlarge

The usual back-of-the-box details

Several smaller maps, plus one large mounted one.

Front Back

Counters for all 4 games on a single sheet

Rules, charts, references – everything you need to play

