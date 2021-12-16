December 16, 2021
#UnboxingDay! ~ D&D Essentials by Wizards of the Coast

Brant Guillory, 16 December 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

There’s plenty of good deals on this starter set for a budding gamer this holiday season, including mass market stores.

click images to enlarge

The box front & back

 

The contents of the box: 2 books, DM screen, a bunch of cards, a set of dice, a couple of maps.  No figures or character markers for the maps, though.

 

The rule book is well-illustrated and covers what you’d expect

 

The Essentials box includes rules for ‘sidekicks’ that support a single-player game, so this one legitimately plays with just 2 players if needed.

 

Adventure book, with a multi-layered campaign that runs several sessions to keep players hooked on a longer campaign.

 

There are a bunch of sheets of tear-apart cards with all sorts of conditional statuses

 

Another sheet has key NPCs with portraits.

 

There’s a handy fold-up box to keep all these cards, and a set of dice

 

Mandatory pad of character sheets, with the original six stats out of order.

 

Front and back of the map.  The Sword Coast and the local town

 

4-panel DM screen, though it’s shorter than the ones we all grew up with.

Overall, it’s a decent package for new players with a limited crowd to play with, even if the box is light on the ‘toy factor’

 

