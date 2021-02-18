UnboxingDay – Empyrean Hero from Anthem Creations

Henry Vogel, 18 February 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

First spotted at MACE in Charlotte back in 2018, Empyrean Hero is finally in-hand and here’s a look at it.



This small card game comes in a small, sturdy, attractive box. There is no shrink wrapping.

click images to enlarge

The interior is neatly arranged, with two compartments for the cards and a ribbon glued to the inner lid to hold the rules. The cards are not shrink wrapped, either.

The well-illustrated rules are printed on a large double-sided sheet. The print isn’t so small that it’s difficult to decipher, and I think the large sheet is easier to read and search than a small booklet.

The cards are colorfully illustrated, easy to read, and feel sturdy enough to withstand many plays and a lot of shuffling. Conversely, they’re not so sturdy that they make shuffling difficult.

Stat Enhancement and Turn Summary cards:

Hero and SkyBase cards:

Ability and Feat cards, along with the card back artwork:

We’ll have more from this game as we get a chance to organize some gaming to explore it.

