UnboxingDay ~ Flashpoint: South China Sea by GMT Games

RockyMountainNavy, 18 August 2022 ~ #UnboxingDay

Speak about timing. GMT Games has released Harold Buchanan’s latest title, Flashpoint: South China Sea (Flashpoint Series Volume 1) seemingly to coincide with the trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Can a strategy game on current events get any more relevant?



Flashpoint: South China Sea is Volume 1 of a new “Flashpoint Series” of lunchtime games from GMT. The idea is that these games will be short enough to play over lunch. The game itself is actually a bit of bigger meal, shipping in a GMT Games standard 2-inch box.

Flashpoint: South China Sea describes itself as:

“Flashpoint: South China Sea is a two-player strategy game that simulates the complex geopolitical contest currently taking place between the United States and China in a disputed region of the South China Sea. The game is driven by a card deck that captures developments ripped straight from today’s headlines, bolstered by cards with a context-setting reading of recent history, and a set of speculative cards capturing a diverse range of potential future events.”

Inside the box of Flashpoint: South China Sea one will find a mounted mopboard, two rules booklets (@-Player and Solo), a Playbook, cubes and disks, 3 player aid cards, and a deck of 63 cards.

All the written books for Flashpoint: South China Sea are colorful and laid out in a very useful manner.

We’ll see how well Flashpoint: South China Sea works as a “lunchtime” game. The 17″x22″ map is not monstrous and with complexity rated “Low” and a playtime of 30-60 minutes it just might work…

