February 18, 2021
Unboxing

#UnboxingDay – For King & Country by Multi-Man Publishing

Brant Gby Brant G

Jim Werbaneth, 18 February 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

The MMP package gives players the complete ASL lineup of British units for the entirety of WW2.  This is a reprint of an earlier MMP release, and is currently available from their site.

There's only a half-dozen or so images here in the slideshow, but it's a good sense of what's in the box.

Brant G

