UnboxingDay – Imperial Struggle by GMT Games

Brant Guillory, 21 October 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

“It’s like ‘Twilight Struggle’ but for the colonial era.”

“It’s what really should’ve been called WW1.”

“It’s got a lot of moving parts to it.”

Like most GMT boxes, this one is bombproof, and chock-full of the normal back-of-the-box details.

click images to enlarge

The contents of the box and no Gary you can’t have the counter tray.

Both the rulebook and playbook are very well-illustrated.

Typical clear GMT text in the rulebook.

Two identical double-sided player’s aid cards.

Four countersheets with a variety of markers. Many of these are double-sided, so they’ll flip during play.

Counter detail, both fronts and backs of various counters on the sheets.



Player mats for organizing all your assets.

What looked like 2 decks of cards in the packaging is actually 3 decks across 2 shrink-wrapped batches.

It’s a big map. It’s an attractive map. It’s a bit of a ‘weird’ map because it’s broken into 4 detail maps around the world based on what’s relevant to this specific conflict. So you have North America and the Caribbean on the left, and Europe and India on the right.

Details on the map, with great period-evocative artwork and typography

Now we just need to get it to the table for some game sessions

