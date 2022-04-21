UnboxingDay ~ Into The Woods by GMT Games

Gordon Bliss, 21 April 2022 ~ #UnboxingDay

While many eyes were focused on The Pacific War last month, GMT also shipped Into The Woods, covering the Battle of Shiloh, as part of the Great Battles of the American Civil War series

A couple of different maps, and characteristic GBACW artwork, and away we go!

