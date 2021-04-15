UnboxingDay – Kido Butai

RockyMountainNavy, 15 April 2021

Kido Butai: Japan’s Carriers at Midway (DRK, 2016) is a solo game on the Battle of Midway focused exclusively on Japanese aircraft carrier operations.



In Kido Butai: Japan’s Carrriers at Midway YOU get to be the air group commander for the Imperial Japanese Navy carrier fleet at Midway. This title is a 2016 wargame published by Dr. Richter Konfliktsimulationen (DRK) out of Germany where their motto is, “Make games not war.”

I almost want to call Kito Butai “Kiddy Butai” because it is so small. The game ships in an A5 size bag (that’s 5 3/4” x 8 1/4” for us Americans). There are 55 counters used on a small 11 7/8” x 8 1/4” map along with an eight-page double-column digest-size rule book. Of those eight pages, two are front/back matter and another two are example of play meaning the rules only really take up (just over) four pages. My copy also has two pages of clarifications and errata on a single sheet printed in landscape orientation. The player has to provide their own d6.

