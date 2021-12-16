December 16, 2021
#UnboxingDay! ~ King Philip’s War from Multi-Man Publishing

Brant Guillory, 16 December 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

King Philip’s War was a controversial conflict, and became a controversial game when it was first released.  What’s inside the box?  Let’s take a look.

click images to enlarge

Front & back of the box

 

Unbox-KPW-3

The contents: Map, counters, 2 identical 2-sided player aid cards, rules, errata, and some dice

 

Unbox-KPW-4

One custom die is included

 

Well-illustrated rulebook with clear type

 

Unbox-KPW-7

The player aid cards are identical, so both players are seeing the same thing

 

The counters are representative rather than unit-specific, but the period-evocative artwork is nice and the colors are clear.

 

Map detail, with point-to-point rather than hexes.  Nice colors and typography, but not as much period ‘feel’ as the counters.

 

