UnboxingDay! ~ King Philip’s War from Multi-Man Publishing

Brant Guillory, 16 December 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

King Philip’s War was a controversial conflict, and became a controversial game when it was first released. What’s inside the box? Let’s take a look.

click images to enlarge

Front & back of the box

The contents: Map, counters, 2 identical 2-sided player aid cards, rules, errata, and some dice

One custom die is included

Well-illustrated rulebook with clear type

The player aid cards are identical, so both players are seeing the same thing

The counters are representative rather than unit-specific, but the period-evocative artwork is nice and the colors are clear.

Map detail, with point-to-point rather than hexes. Nice colors and typography, but not as much period ‘feel’ as the counters.

