UnboxingDay! ~ King Philip’s War from Multi-Man Publishing

Brant Guillory, 16 December 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay
King Philip’s War was a controversial conflict, and became a controversial game when it was first released. What’s inside the box? Let’s take a look.
click images to enlarge
Front & back of the box
The contents: Map, counters, 2 identical 2-sided player aid cards, rules, errata, and some dice
One custom die is included
Well-illustrated rulebook with clear type
The player aid cards are identical, so both players are seeing the same thing
The counters are representative rather than unit-specific, but the period-evocative artwork is nice and the colors are clear.
Map detail, with point-to-point rather than hexes. Nice colors and typography, but not as much period ‘feel’ as the counters.
Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions.
You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.
The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you, once we’re allowed to hold them again.