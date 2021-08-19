UnboxingDay – Kraken Dice!

Brant Guillory, 19 August 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

Look, we all love our dice. Hell, we recorded an entire podcast just talking about dice. So when you get a deal on some test-run colors and designs from a great dice manufacturer, you take it and run.

Kraken Dice had some RPG sets on sale, and my daughter had been wanting her own set of ‘game dice,’ and they had one called the “Enchanted Mermaid.” So of course, I ordered it. And I’m holding it for Christmas! But we’ll show y’all what it looks like now, because we’re nice people that way. I also ordered a set of “Enchanted Unicorn” dice for my wife; not because she needs them, but so that my daughter will think it’s cool that they both have ‘matched sets’ of dice.

click images to enlarge

Each Kraken set comes in its own dice pouch. These are almost perfectly-fitted to their sets, so you’re not going to be able to add much to the bag once the full set is in there.

The Enchanted Mermaid set – 14 dice of gaming goodness. Kraken includes the ziplock bags inside the dice bags; you probably won’t need to hold onto it.

From left-to-right, a d2, d4, 4d6, d8, both d10s, d12, a mini d20, 2d20, and bottom middle is the “Kraken d20”

All Kraken dice have their logo on them, even the d2. Look, it’s a glorified coin for flipping, right? But it’s a cool addition to an RPG dice set and it’s well-made.

4d6, for whatever character-generation shenanigans your heart desires.

Percent dice that are unambiguous (10s / 1s) are always a nice touch. The d8 and d12 are pretty standard.

There are 4 d20s in the set: a mini-20, for whatever reason (OK, it’s cute); a pair of d20s for D&D5e advantage rolls; a Kraken d20 to cause bodily injury.

The Enchanted Unicorn set is more ‘dusk’ colors than the open ocean of the mermaid one, above. Same mix of dice, though.

This is a Kraken d20 with a standard d6 and a pair of D&D minis, for scale. It’s big.

With each dice set, they also include a pair of pretty cool stickers, the Kraken and a d20.

They’re good-looking sets, that seem pretty well-made. We haven’t used them at the table yet, since we’re holding them for Christmas.

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions.

You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.

The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you, once we’re allowed to hold them again.

Like this: Like Loading...