UnboxingDay! ~ Last Stand The Battle for Moscow 1941-42 by Multi-Man Publishing

Billy Riley, 16 December 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

Looking at my small hoard of boardgames, I realised I had not operational games for the Eastern Front, and I decided to fix that problem. Scouting around and asking in the forums, I found this – a game representing Operation Typhoon and it seemed to fit the bill. Moscow was involved, defending Soviet hordes and an onslaught of German units. Let’s see what’s in the box.

Box Art

Comrades in arms. Soviet soldier, partisan, what looks like a sailor? and a female – to show that everyone was involved in the defence of the Motherland.

Box – Rear

As always, the back gives a representation of the map and units, along with data on the contents of the box and the details of the game showing 3 scenarios

Rules

The manual is 28 pages – 25 as rules. There’s not a lot of graphics here, so get yer reading glasses on. It’s glossy paper and decent sized font though.

The back has a sequence of play

There’s plenty of colour examples in the book. I don’t see any detailed example of play – but then RAF didn’t have one either and it played a treat. There are Optional Historical Variants mentioned at the end for you to consider when playing.

Player Aid Cards

2 of these – double sided and identical. One side shows the Combat Results Table and modifiers, and the other shows some tables containing rule pointers and a weather table

Scenario Cards

1 double sided card has The Last Stand Reinforcements list and the other has the Setup info for Scenario 2 – The Winter Counter Offensive

Counter Sheets

There’re one and a half counters sheets. They’re not huge – ½ inch – and not my cup of tea (size wise). But the game setting was the swinger – not the size of the counters

Map Sheet

Not mounted – but a nice looking map I think. They’ve obviously fitted the information they wanted to display on the map as best they could…but it’s going to make it awkward to read because I can see (given the map is the correct orientation) text in 4 separate directions. That’s going to be a challenge.

There are also two dice with the game – 1 6 sided and 1 10 sided.

I’m excited for this one. I can see fortification lines on the map so I can feel the brutality oozing from it.

