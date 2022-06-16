UnboxingDay ~ Les Quatre-Bras & Waterloo 1815- The Empire’s Final Blows from Vae Victis

Robert Ellis, 16 June 2022 ~ #UnboxingDay

Not so much an unboxing as an ‘unfoldering’, but the principle is the same.

Arriving just in time for the 207th anniversary of the battle of Waterloo which took place on the 18th June 1815, this is a game from the ‘Jours de Gloire’ (days of glory) series by French publisher, Vae Victis.

The not-quite-a-box folder includes the latest 2021 rule book (in English) which is nicely done and includes examples of play and some colour illustrations. Its well laid out although the text is a little on the small side, so reading glasses at the ready!

click images to enlarge

Also included is a scenario book, a single, double sided 59 x 41cm map with Quatre Bras on one side and Waterloo of the reverse.

The map is a bit thin, but the artwork is very well done and attractive.

There are two sheets of 15mm counters, and again the artwork is extremely nice and conveys an excellent period feel to the combat units.

One double sided coloured PAC is the final component of the package.

It’s a reasonably cheap game, costing me around $35 including postage direct from Vae Victis, but it does look to be a polished product and worth the money.

Apart from the lack of box, and the rather thin map, the overall quality of the components is pretty good, and, as stated, the artwork is excellent.

I’m looking forwards to getting this on the table to celebrate ‘the day’.

