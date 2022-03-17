UnboxingDay! Liliburlero by Against The Odds Magazine

Brant Guillory, 17 March 2022 ~ #UnboxingDay

There’s not a bunch of wargames that put the Irish front & center. Liliburlero does. And, well… it’s St Patrick’s Day, so you do the math.

Against the Odds magazine issue #40, featuring the Liliburlero, covering battles around the Boyne River in 1690.

You get 2 maps, a countersheet, the magazine that includes the game rules, and one of the most useless countertrays known to man.

The magazine includes a variety of historical articles, with the game rules in the middle, which makes them easily removable, of you choose to do so. The rules are well-illustrated with liberal use of color, and there are 4 tracking sheets for forces in the game to help reduce counter-clutter on the map.

One countersheet, 2 forces, lots of nice artwork, and plenty of hard-to-read fonts.

The main game map is pretty darn big, which is why the magazine is in the picture for scale. Both maps have rivers running through the middle of them, and the map graphics are oriented to be read by the player sitting on that side of the river. The second, smaller map is for the bonus game on the Battle of Aughrim.

