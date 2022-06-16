UnboxingDay ~ Margaret Thatcher’s War by White Dog Games

Brant Guillory, 16 June 2022 ~ #UnboxingDay

Part of the Origins loot, White Dog Game’s Margaret Thatcher’s War was snagged from the Blue Panther half of the booth they shared with Catastrophe Games.

click images to enlarge

The outside of the box is pretty normal: attractive front graphics and standard gameplay info on the back. The box is a standard Blue Panther 1″ box, just like you get for most of their games from White Dog or Hollandspiele or THGC.

Inside the box is a countersheet, map, rulebook and a few player aids. There are no dice. I’ve got plenty.

The map is a point-to-point box-based map with a couple of offshore boxes for the air units. This map is the main East island of the Falklands, with Port Stanley.

The strategic map includes approaches from Argentina, as well as the naval approaches to the islands for the Brits, and some tracking tools.

Player aids. One of them has a detailed sequence of play on the back.

Single countersheet. Very few of them are double-sided, too.

The rulebook is full-color, but not overly-illustrated. The rules are colored to distinguish examples, optional rules, clarifications, etc. At the end of the book are the designer’s notes, which include photos of his trip to the Falkland Islands.

Very much looking forward to getting this one to the table soon!

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions. You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.) We also have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE

WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Like this: Like Loading...