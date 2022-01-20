UnboxingDay ~ Pax Baltica

Brant Guillory, 20 January 2022 ~ #UnboxingDay

This one’s been on the shelf for a while, having been acquired at a long-ago Origins but never thoroughly investigated. That changes today.

Nice cover of the standard GMT-in-the-early-10’s style. There’s definitely some room for a group of college students improve on the layout as a class project, but it gets the point across.

All the usual back-cover info: narrative text, component samples, content listings, credits, and game ratings.

And here’s what’s in the box: a bag of blocks, another small bag of dice, a roll of bags, 2 books, 2 player cards, a sheet of stickers, and assurances from Deb that it was all packed with care. Oh, and a big map.

A variety of detail images from the map

Close-ups of some of the stickers. There are a lot of nationalities represented in the game, and each has its own color.

The mandatory rulebook, and the mandatory-for-GMT playbook

Rulebook details: it’s not terribly thick, not overly-illustrated, but it does give you a rundown of the different nationalities and their unique properties.

Playbook details: different scenarios based on the start date of your campaign, examples of play, historical breakdown (guess what I’m reading this weekend?), and nice grid-referenced gazetteer listing of places and territories.

2-sided player aid cards, with one for each player.

The bags o’ hardware.

This is a conflict I know very little about, so I’m looking forward to a little reading this weekend, and a chance to get it to the table at some point in the future.

